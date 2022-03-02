Biden Applause Line: 'Fund the Police'

(Newser) – President Biden drew sustained applause during his State of the Union speech when he refuted the slogan pushed by progressives to "defund the police." Said Biden: “The answer is not to defund the police. The answer is to fund the police.” While it drew many members of both parties to their feet, the New York Times notes that the most liberal members of Congress remained seated. In contrast, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a usual Biden critic, was among those joining in the standing ovation, per the Washington Post.

"Fund them!" said Biden. "Fund them with resources and training resources and training they need to protect our community." But he also said law enforcement must be held accountable, per CNN. "That's why the Justice Department has required body cameras, banned choke holds, and restricted no-knock warrants for its officers," Biden said. "That's why the American Rescue Plan … provided $350 billion that cities, states and counties can use to hire more police, invest in more proven strategies like community violence interruption, trusted messengers, breaking the cycle of violence and trauma, giving young people some hope."