 
X

Beto O'Rourke, Greg Abbott to Face Off in Texas Governor's Race

They win their respective primaries Tuesday
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 1, 2022 8:30 PM CST
Beto O'Rourke, Greg Abbott Win Texas Gubernatorial Primaries
Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood walk in West Dallas on June 9, 2021.   (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(Newser) – It'll be Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott in the Texas gubernatorial race. O'Rourke won the Democratic primary Tuesday—the first primary of the 2022 midterm election season—and incumbent Gov. Abbott won the Republican primary, the AP reports. O'Rourke, a former congressman, 2018 Senate candidate, and 2020 presidential candidate, didn't have much serious competition in his race, per the AP. However, no Democrat has won statewide office in Texas in three decades; the last Democratic governor was elected in 1990, the Hill reports. A recent poll put Abbott ahead of O'Rourke, 52-45, in a hypothetical gubernatorial match-up, and other polls have found similar results. (Read more Texas stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X