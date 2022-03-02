Beto O'Rourke, Greg Abbott to Face Off in Texas Governor's Race

(Newser) – It'll be Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott in the Texas gubernatorial race. O'Rourke won the Democratic primary Tuesday—the first primary of the 2022 midterm election season—and incumbent Gov. Abbott won the Republican primary, the AP reports. O'Rourke, a former congressman, 2018 Senate candidate, and 2020 presidential candidate, didn't have much serious competition in his race, per the AP. However, no Democrat has won statewide office in Texas in three decades; the last Democratic governor was elected in 1990, the Hill reports. A recent poll put Abbott ahead of O'Rourke, 52-45, in a hypothetical gubernatorial match-up, and other polls have found similar results. (Read more Texas stories.)