GOP Rep. Boebert Had a Busy Night During Speech She yelled out twice during Biden's address, at one point blaming him for US casualties in Afghanistan By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Mar 1, 2022 9:49 PM CST Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., during the State of the Union address. Both shouted "Build the wall!" (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) (Newser) – One of President Biden's conservative critics made her feelings known during the State of the Union address Tuesday night. GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert shouted out twice during the president's speech: Afghanistan: At one point, Biden talked about the dangers facing US troops. "When they came home, many of the world's fittest and best trained warriors were never the same. Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness," he said. "A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin. I know. One of those soldiers was my son, Major Beau Biden." As he was speaking, Boebert shouted out, "You put them in—13 of them!" reports the AP. She was referring to the number of US soldiers killed during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and blaming the president for their deaths, per the Washington Post. Others in the audience booed Boebert's remarks. Immigration: When Biden was discussing the border and immigration, a shout of "Build the Wall!" could be heard, and CNN reports that it came from Boebert and fellow GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, seated nearby. The Washington Post notes their shouts were largely drowned out by bipartisan applause. "We need to secure our border and fix our immigration system," Biden was saying at the time. Some members stood and clapped, including GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.