 
X

Microsoft CEO's Son Dead at 26

Zain Nadella had cerebral palsy
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 2, 2022 12:30 AM CST
Microsoft CEO's Son Dies at 26
In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella looks on during a video as he delivers the keynote address at Build, the company's annual conference for software developers in Seattle.   (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

(Newser) – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's young adult son died Monday, the company announced in an email to executive staff later confirmed by news outlets. Zain Nadella, who was 26, was born with cerebral palsy and needed care throughout his life, People reports. His parents, Satya and wife Anu, are grieving, the email said. "Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him," Jeff Sperring, CEO of Seattle Children's Hospital, where Zain had received care, said in a message to Microsoft employees.

Zain, who was born at just three pounds, experienced asphyxiation in utero and was rushed to the Seattle Children's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to save his life. "Today, he still requires specialized, around-the-clock care. He communicates nonverbally and uses a wheelchair," the family wrote last year when they established the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences as part of the hospital's Center for Integrative Brain Research. Satya Nadella says his focus on ensuring Microsoft can better serve users with disabilities stems from his what he learned raising Zain, Bloomberg reports. The couple have two daughters who were born after Zain, Good Housekeeping reported in 2017. (Read more Satya Nadella stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X