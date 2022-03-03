(Newser) – The Atlantic is out with an interview of Saudi Arabia's Mohammad bin Salman, his first with a non-Saudi outlet in about two years. The 36-year-old crown prince has been keeping a relatively low profile since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and that factored heavily in the talk. Some highlights:

Wasn't me: MBS again denied ordering Khashoggi's murder, though US intelligence agencies think otherwise. It's "obvious" he didn't do so, said MBS, adding that the accusation "hurt me a lot. It hurt me and it hurt Saudi Arabia, from a feelings perspective." Asked to clarify, he said: "I understand the anger, especially among journalists. I respect their feelings. But we also have feelings here, pain here."