Critics Weigh In on Our New Batman

Placing Batman in his second year as a vigilante, the film "plays more like a detective thriller than a comic-book epic" to its benefit, writes Peter Travers at ABC News. It's "a mesmerizing mind-bender that grabs you hard and never lets go." Through it all, "Pattinson is brooding perfection," Travers adds. "By returning the Batman to his DC Comics roots as the 'world's greatest detective,' Pattinson distinguishes himself from other movie Batmen and puts him in league with the best of them."

"Reeves has created the best iteration of Batman in years, in a film that examines the humanity behind the character," writes Alex Abad-Santos at Vox. Up against an especially sadistic Riddler played by Paul Dano, Batman must rely on his investigation skills—"a staple in the comic books that haven’t really been reflected in the movies of late"—while battling doubts about himself. The result "enriches Batman's legacy, complicating it by trusting its audience to interrogate his heroism and eventually ponder what makes Batman a hero—or if he's even a hero at all."

But for Ann Hornaday, the flick was worthy of only 1.5 stars out of 4. "Pale and wraithlike, Pattinson's bummer of a Batman slugs and slashes his way through his crime-fighting duties" in "yet another lugubrious, laboriously grim slog masquerading as a fun comic book movie," she writes at the Washington Post. "Underlit and overlong," it's "as ponderous as it is convoluted and, ultimately, devoid of meaningful stakes."