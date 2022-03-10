After Outrage, Disney CEO Opposes 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

(Newser) – Disney employees were outraged by the company's failure to condemn Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, which is now headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk, as it worked its way through the state legislature. Now, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has spoken out against the bill, though Human Rights Campaign says the company still has not done enough. Chapek called DeSantis Wednesday morning to oppose the bill, he told shareholders later that same day, per CNN. He said he told DeSantis the legislation "could be used to unfairly target gay, lesbian, non-binary and transgender kids and families," and that DeSantis "heard our concerns and agreed to meet with me and LGBTQ+ members of our senior team in Florida to discuss ways to address them."

Per NPR, Chapek told shareholders the company didn't speak out against the bill right away "because we thought we could be more effective working behind-the-scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers—on both sides of the aisle," but that he now sees that approach "didn't quite get the job done." Critics have accused Disney of a "too little, too late" approach. Chapek pledged $5 million dollars to organizations fighting for LGBTQ+ rights, including HRC, but HRC said Wednesday it will not accept any money until Disney takes more meaningful action. "Disney took a regrettable stance by choosing to stay silent amid political attacks against LGBTQ+ families in Florida—including hardworking families employed by Disney—today they took a step in the right direction," says the group's interim president. "But it was merely the first step." (Read more Florida stories.)