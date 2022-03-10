Russia, Ukraine Officials Open Talks in Turkey

(Newser) – Talks between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine took place on the sidelines of a diplomatic summit in Turkey Thursday. An official photograph showed Russia’s Sergey Lavrov flanked by two advisers sitting across from his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and his officials. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu sat at the head of a U-shaped table in a hotel conference room near the Mediterranean city of Antalya. The talks are the first high-level talks between the two countries since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago. Cavusoglu has said the aim of the meeting is to pave the way for a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents that would be facilitated by Turkey’s president, the AP reports.

NATO member Turkey, which has cultivated close ties with both Russia and Ukraine, is trying to balance relations with both nations. It has positioned itself as a neutral party, seeking to facilitate negotiations between the warring sides. After the meeting, Kuleba said the two sides had agreed to seek a solution to humanitarian issues in Ukraine and he would be ready to meet again "if there are prospects for a substantial discussion and seeking solutions," the BBC reports. "I'm ready to continue this engagement with the purpose of ending the war in Ukraine, stopping the suffering of Ukrainian civilians and liberating our territories from the Russian occupying force," the Ukrainian minister said.