X Æ A-XII Has a Baby Sister

(Newser) – Writer Devin Gordon says that while interviewing Grimes at her home for Vanity Fair, they'd been talking about her upcoming space opera for about 15 minutes when he heard a baby crying upstairs. He says that having been told earlier that 22-month-old X Æ A-XII was with father Elon Musk, he had to ask the "strangest question" of his career: "Do you have another baby in your life, Grimes?" Gordon says that as the crying continued, the singer laughed and acknowledged that she had a second child with Elon Musk—and the baby girl was "a little colicky." She said because her first pregnancy was difficult and they feared complications with a second one, they used a surrogate, which helped them keep the new arrival secret.

Grimes said the baby, her second and Musk's seventh, was born in December. In September, Musk said they were "semi-separated," partly because they spent most of their times in different cities. Grimes, who moved to Austin, Texas, in December, told Gordon the situation now is complicated. "There's no real word for it,” she said. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends ... We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."

Grimes said the baby girl is named Exa Dark Sideræl, though they usually call her "Y" and use "X" for her brother, who will be 2 years old in May. She also refers to Musk as "E" and likes to go by "c," which represents the speed of light. She told Gordon she had dozens of other ideas for names, and that Exa, a reference to a computing term, was a compromise. "I was fighting for Odysseus Musk," she told Gordon. "A girl named Odysseus is my dream." She said that while she believes Musk is very serious about moving to Mars, they hope to eventually have "three or four" children together. Read Gordon's full profile here. (Read more Grimes stories.)