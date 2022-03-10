 
X

Seesawing Dow Decides to Dip This Time

Index fall 112 points after Wednesday's strong gains
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 10, 2022 3:39 PM CST
Seesawing Dow Decides to Dip This Time
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader John Romolo works on the trading floor Thursday.   (Allie Joseph/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

(Newser) – The only thing consistent about the stock market these days is the volatility. After a great day Wednesday, the markets slipped back into negative territory on Thursday—though nowhere near the depths of early in the week. The Dow fell 112 points to 33,174, the S&P 500 fell 18 points to 4,259, and the Nasdaq dropped 125 points to 13,129. As CNBC reports, it's all about Ukraine again. Investors apparently weren't thrilled that high-level talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials failed to yield a breakthrough.

“The violent gyrations of the market seem completely attached to Ukraine-Russia peace talks and the subsequent volatility of energy costs,” says Timothy Lesko of Mariner Wealth Advisors. “The fall in commodity prices [Wednesday} seemed to trigger a relief rally that is unwinding a bit as peace talks seemed fruitless.” As for oil prices, the AP notes volatility on that front, too. Prices rose nearly 6% before flipping between gains and losses. In the afternoon, the price of a barrel of US crude was $106, down 2%. (Read more stock market stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X