Baseball Will Have a Full Season After All

MLB owners, players' union reach tentative deal
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 10, 2022 3:09 PM CST
Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Atlanta.   (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(Newser) – Players have voted to accept Major League Baseball's latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season. The union’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote, pending ratification by all players, a person familiar with the balloting tells the AP. The agreement will allow training camps to open this week in Florida and Arizona, more than three weeks after they were scheduled to on Feb. 16. Fans can start making plans to be at Fenway Park, Dodger Stadium, and Camden Yards next month. Opening day is being planned for April 7, a little more than a week behind the original date on March 31.

MLB sent the players an offer Thursday and gave them until 3pm to accept in order to play a full season. The union announced the player vote around 3:25pm. Owners had discussed the deal before MLB sent it to the players association. The deal will also set off a rapid-fire round of free agency. Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, and Kris Bryant are among 139 big leaguers still without a team, including some who might benefit from the adoption of a universal designated hitter.

