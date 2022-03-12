Grimes' Secret Baby May Not Be Her Only Secret

(Newser) – Just this week, we found out Grimes has a second child with Elon Musk. In a Vanity Fair profile written by Devin Gordon that revealed that nugget, Grimes called her relationship with Musk "fluid," referring to him as a boyfriend she wants to have "three or four" kids with. Now we're finding out she's moved on from Musk completely and may have a new beau. "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life," the Canadian singer (real name: Claire Boucher) tweeted on Thursday. Also that day, Page Six revealed who Grimes may now be romantically hunkered down with: military whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

"They're getting serious," a source tells the outlet of the allegedly new couple. "They U-Hauled it. They've been living together in Austin [Texas]." Neither party has offered a confirmation, but Page Six notes that Grimes and Manning have been enjoying a back-and-forth on recent Twitter posts, including one back in December in which Grimes noted that "celebrity culture is suffocating a f." Manning replied to that tweet with a simple "vouch," to which Grimes responded: "Since I seem to be taking ur word as final these days." As we wait for verification from the involved players, we can at least acknowledge what Jezebel has: "It's been a busy couple days for everyone's favorite billionaire-adjacent alien fairy."