 
X

Grimes' Secret Baby May Not Be Her Only Secret

Page Six reports that Elon Musk's ex is dating military whistleblower Chelsea Manning
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 12, 2022 11:00 AM CST
Grimes' Secret Baby May Not Be Her Only Secret
Grimes, left, and Elon Musk are seen at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 7, 2018.   (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Just this week, we found out Grimes has a second child with Elon Musk. In a Vanity Fair profile written by Devin Gordon that revealed that nugget, Grimes called her relationship with Musk "fluid," referring to him as a boyfriend she wants to have "three or four" kids with. Now we're finding out she's moved on from Musk completely and may have a new beau. "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life," the Canadian singer (real name: Claire Boucher) tweeted on Thursday. Also that day, Page Six revealed who Grimes may now be romantically hunkered down with: military whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

"They're getting serious," a source tells the outlet of the allegedly new couple. "They U-Hauled it. They've been living together in Austin [Texas]." Neither party has offered a confirmation, but Page Six notes that Grimes and Manning have been enjoying a back-and-forth on recent Twitter posts, including one back in December in which Grimes noted that "celebrity culture is suffocating a f." Manning replied to that tweet with a simple "vouch," to which Grimes responded: "Since I seem to be taking ur word as final these days." As we wait for verification from the involved players, we can at least acknowledge what Jezebel has: "It's been a busy couple days for everyone's favorite billionaire-adjacent alien fairy." (Read more Grimes stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X