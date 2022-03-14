65 Businesses Call Texas Out for Anti-Trans Measures

(Newser) – Texas' recent anti-trans initiatives are not going over well with the 65 businesses that signed an ad placed Friday in the Dallas Morning News. Titled "Discrimination is bad for business," the open letter called on Gov. Greg Abbott to do away with the state's "recent attempt to criminalize a parent for helping their transgender child access medically necessary, age-appropriate healthcare." It was signed by companies including Apple, Capital One, Gap Inc., Google, IKEA, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co., LinkedIn, Macy's, Meta, Microsoft, PayPal, REI, and Yahoo, CNN and the New York Times report. See the ad in full here.

"Our companies do business, create jobs, and serve customers in Texas," says the letter, written in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign. "For years we have stood to ensure LGBTQ+ people—our employees, customers, and their families—are safe and welcomed in the communities where we do business." However, it is not yet clear whether the businesses will take a harder stance against the Texas measure, should it remain in place. "I think the community has been really hungry for more," says a senior VP at HRC. "We really do see that this is the beginning and not the end of more voices speaking out against these laws."