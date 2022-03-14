Julian Assange Getting Married March 23

(Newser) – He got permission to wed last year, and now, Julian Assange is doing just that. On March 23 the WikiLeaks founder will marry his fiancee, Stella Moris, in the London prison where he's currently locked up, the Guardian reports. Just four guests will be allowed at the Belmarsh prison ceremony, along with two witnesses and two security guards. Assange, whose parents "are of Scottish extraction" per the Independent, will wear a kilt; Moris will wear a gown designed by Vivienne Westwood, an Assange supporter. Moris, a lawyer and the mother of two children with Assange, says she and her fiance are "very excited."

She added, however, that "the circumstances are very restrictive." Guests will be required to leave immediately after the wedding, despite it being held during the prison's typical visiting hours, and it's not clear whether a photographer will be allowed. "There continues to be unjustified interference in our plans," Moris says. "Having a photographer for an hour is not an unreasonable request." Furthermore, she says of Assange, "He is being held on behalf of a foreign power and has not been charged with anything, which is completely disgraceful." The Guardian had a fascinating piece on Moris' and Assange's relationship and children, which they kept secret for six years, last year. (Read more Julian Assange stories.)