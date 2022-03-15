Document May Not Bode Well for Ex-Leader of Proud Boys

(Newser) – When the former leader of the Proud Boys was arrested last week for his alleged role in coordinating the Capitol riot, prosecutors made reference to a document found in his possession. Now the New York Times is reporting new details, and they don't appear to bode well for Enrique Tarrio as he fights conspiracy charges. The newspaper describes it as a "specific written plan to storm and occupy government buildings" the day of the Stop the Steal rally. It doesn't specifically mention the Capitol, but the document lays out strategies to gain control of seven high-profile government buildings, and it generally matches what actually unfolded at the Capitol. From the story by Alan Feuer:

"Broken into five parts—Infiltrate, Execution, Distract, Occupy and Sit-In—the nine-page document recommends recruiting at least 50 people to enter each of the seven government buildings and advises protesters to appear 'unsuspecting' and to 'not look tactical,'" writes Feuer. "After ensuring that crowds at the buildings are “full and ready to go,” the document suggests that 'leads and seconds' should enter and open doors for others to go in, 'causing trouble' to distract security guards, if necessary."

Tarrio, who wasn't actually in DC the day of the riot and has since stepped down as Proud Boys leader, remains in custody, and Justice Department lawyers argued Monday that he should remain so, reports CNN. In a filing, they provided new details of a meeting between Tarrio and the leader of another far-right group, the Oath Keepers, in a DC parking garage on Jan. 5. In the meeting, Tarrio said he had wiped messages from his phone and said it was safely protected anyway. Prosecutors also say Tarrio declared, "We did this" the following day in an encrypted chat, in regard to the storming of the Capitol. When somebody asked what should happen next, he allegedly responded, "Do it again." (Read more Capitol riot stories.)