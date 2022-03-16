 
Western Leaders Take Dangerous Trip Into Ukraine

Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic send prime ministers
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 16, 2022 12:13 AM CDT
For First Time Since Invasion, Western Leaders Visit Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 15, 2022.   (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

(Newser) – The prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic took a harrowing train ride from Warsaw, Poland, to Kyiv, Ukraine, to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Tuesday night even as Russia escalated its attack on the capital city. They are the first Western leaders to visit Ukraine since the invasion began, the BBC reports. "We admire your brave fight. You're fighting for your lives, country and freedom," Czech PM Petr Fiala tweeted after their meeting. "We know that you're also fighting for our lives. You're not alone, our countries stand by your side." The group reportedly discussed harsh sanctions against Russia, including listing it as a sponsor of terrorism.

Tweeted Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki, "Europe must understand that if it loses Ukraine it will never be the same again. It will no longer be Europe. Rather it will be a defeated, humiliated and pathetic version of its former self. I want a strong and resolute Europe." Meanwhile, Russian warships fired missiles and artillery at the Ukrainian sea coast south of Odesa around midnight Wednesday, the AP reports. Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko says Russia wanted to test Ukraine’s coastal defense system. As for Russia-Ukraine talks, Zelensky said early Wednesday that Russia's demands are becoming "more realistic." The actor-turned-wartime leader will address US Congress via video Wednesday. (More on that here.)

