Trump: Pence Acted Like a 'Human Conveyor Belt'

(Newser) – Former President Trump has made pretty clear that a Trump/Pence ticket isn't in the cards for 2024. In a Tuesday night phone interview with the Washington Examiner in which he also extensively discussed Vladimir Putin, Trump likened Pence to a "human conveyor belt" in presiding over the Jan. 6 counting of Election 2020's electoral votes. The full quote: "Mike thought he was going to be a human conveyor belt, that no matter how fraudulent the votes, you have to send them up to the Old Crow," a reference to Mitch McConnell. Business Insider points out that "the joint session of Congress to ratify presidential elections does not involve ... electoral votes being 'sent' to the Senate majority leader."

"I was disappointed in Mike," Trump said per the Examiner, which notes that Trump's comments regarding Pence were "cold and critical" overall ("I still like Mike," he did say at one point). As for having Pence as his No. 2 in a future run, "I don't think the people would accept it," Trump said. "Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end," he continued. "We had a very good relationship. I haven't spoken to him in a long time." Business Insider notes other names that have been thrown around as possible Trump running mates: Sen. Tim Scott, Mike Pompeo, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.