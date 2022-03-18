Video Captures Golfer's Wild Round

(Newser) – Birdie, birdie, triple-bogey, par, bogey, eagle. That as, Golfweek notes, was the result of a particularly interesting six-hole stretch for golfer Charl Schwartzel Thursday at the Valspar Championship in Florida. But only the video can truly convey things. It shows a frustrated Schwartzel throwing his club after a lousy drive on the 15th—and this was no mere toss. It was "the most vicious club toss in club-toss history, or at least recent history," per Golf Digest. He "let it fly like Tom Brady over the middle to Rob Gronkowski," adds Golfweek. But that's not all: Schwartzel then landed a miraculous eagle on the very next hole. (Read more Charl Schwartzel stories.)