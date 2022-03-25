Ukraine Shares Death Toll in Mariupol Theater Attack

(Newser) – At least 300 people were killed in last week's Russian attack on a theater in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities say. "We still do not want to believe in this horror," the city council said in a statement Friday, per CNN. "We still want to believe that everyone managed to escape. But the words of those who were inside the building at the time of this terrorist act say otherwise." It's not clear how officials arrived at the estimate, the New York Times reports. Authorities have previously said up to 1,300 people—mainly women, children, and the elderly—were sheltering in the Mariupol Drama Theater when it was hit by what experts believe was a laser-guided bomb on March 16.

Officials estimated earlier this week that around 200 people survived the bombing. Survivors have given horrifying accounts of the aftermath. "There cannot and never will be an explanation for this inhuman cruelty," the council said in its statement Friday, noting that the Russian word for "CHILDREN" was written in large letters outside the building. After the bombing, authorities said hundreds of people were trapped in the rubble and rescue efforts were hampered by continued Russian bombing and the collapse of services in the devastated city. In other developments:

UK says Ukraine has reoccupied towns east of Kyiv. According to British intelligence services, Ukrainian forces have successfully retaken towns and defensive positions around 20 miles east of the capital, the Guardian reports.