Flint School Board Meeting Turns Violent

(Newser) – A school board president in Flint, Michigan, was unanimously voted out after a meeting Wednesday morning escalated into what witnesses said was a shocking attack. Flint Community Schools Board of Education President Danielle Green allegedly assaulted Treasurer Laura MacIntyre during a meeting of the board's finance committee, MLive.com reports. MacIntrye says she was "attacked, unprovoked" and had to seek medical attention. "There was no escalation, fight, or attack previous to being attacked," she says.

"That individual grabbed my throat, slammed my head down on the table, punched me repeatedly in the head," MacIntyre tells WNEM. Other board members say the attack left MacIntyre bloodied and bruised. "I did my best to restrain it and to stop it. It wasn’t good enough,” says trustee Allen Gilbert. At an emergency meeting Wednesday night, board members voted to remove Green as president. The vote was 6-0, with Green recorded as absent. The board also voted to have police present at future meetings.

Police were called to the scene Wednesday morning. Green was not arrested at the time, though MacIntyre says she plans to pursue charges. Green is no longer board president, but she is still a member because the board doesn't have the power to remove an elected official. Officials say her position will be voided if she is convicted of a felony. Green says she was pushed to her limit by previous disagreements with MacIntyre. "This is not one of my highlights of my anything, my life, my career, my position in the community," she says, per ABC 12. "None of this am I proud of. Absolutely not. And this is one incident."