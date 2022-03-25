Ted Cruz Inadvertently Boosts Sales of Books He Opposes

(Newser) – When Ted Cruz grilled Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate confirmation hearing this week, he held up a few books as props. He displayed them as examples of what he views as far-left extremism, but the gesture appears to have had the unintended effect of boosting sales, reports the Houston Chronicle. For example, The End of Policing by Alex Vitale has since risen to No. 1 on Amazon's sociology of race relations section, a rise celebrated in a tweet by the author himself. "Every purchase now comes with a vial of Ted Cruz tears," he joked.

The 2017 book "analyzes modern policing and makes the case for defunding the police," per the Washington Post. Sales also have risen for other books Cruz held up, including one called Antiracist Baby. It has become the top children's book and No. 2 overall on Amazon, per the Post. In discussing the latter book, Cruz notably asked Jackson, "Do you agree with this book that is being taught to kids that babies are racist?" per Forbes. He linked the books to her because she sits on the board of the Georgetown Day School, which has "either assigned or recommended" them, he said. The curriculum "is filled and overflowing with critical race theory," he added. Jackson, for her part, sought to deflect Cruz's line of questioning: