Dave Coulier: 'I Was a Drunk. Yes. An Alcoholic'

(Newser) – Dave Coulier stopped drinking alcohol on Jan. 1, 2020. And despite a stressful global pandemic, he's kept away from booze ever since, the Fuller House star revealed Thursday on Instagram. "I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic," wrote the 62-year-old actor alongside a photo of him with a bloodied face. "When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down," he explained to his 1.2 million followers. "I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone," he added. "I loved booze, but it didn't love me back."

He wrote that he would often drink for eight hours straight, only to feel "like a bowl of dog mess" for the next two days. "I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly," Coulier continued. "The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey." It paid off. "The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing," Coulier writes. "The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before."

Coulier—just the latest celebrity to speak out about their journey to sobriety—received messages of support from Fuller House co-stars including Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos. "Love you and always proud of you," commented the 45-year-old Bure, per People. "Proud of you brother!" wrote Stamos, while Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, shared her love, per USA Today. Coulier's wife Melissa Coulier also commented. "SO proud of you. I love you and your strength so much!!" she wrote. (Read more Dave Coulier stories.)