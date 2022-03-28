 
X

Tim Cook Just Dunked on Netflix, Amazon

Oscar win for his platform's 'CODA' gives him bragging rights ahead of older rivals
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 28, 2022 10:55 AM CDT
Tim Cook’s Oscar Shows Deft Moves in Hollywood
Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(Newser) – When CODA won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, it handed a huge victory to Tim Cook and his Apple+ streaming platform. After all, Cook "triumphed just two and a half years after formally entering the film and TV business," writes Matthew Belloni at Puck. He trumped streaming rivals Netflix and Amazon, which have been at this far longer. "Even Steve Jobs would be mildly impressed," writes Belloni. And for the cynics who say Cook simply opened the Apple vaults and bought himself an Oscar, well, it's just not so, according to Belloni. If it were that easy, Jeff Bezos would have gotten there first. So how did Cook pull this off? The answer is a complicated one, and Belloni offers an in-depth look. For one thing, the movie about a hearing teen in a deaf home fits neatly into Apple's "curated" mix of uplifting shows and movies (that's Cook's vision for it).

Contrast that with the perception that Netflix is more of a "factory" of content seen as an "800-pound gorilla in awards campaigning." Then there's the "Apple brand halo"—the love of the company among Hollywood types. A good part of the piece deals with how Apple navigated buying up the global rights to the film (or a good number of them) after it debuted at Sundance. It was a tricky feat that involves the "pre-sale" model for indie films—selling rights in advance to foreign distributors in order to make enough to create the movie, and hoping they're flexible enough to sell those rights back to a buyer such as Apple. It's a tangled mix of factors. So, yes, the filmmakers and stars obviously deserve their due. But it's Cook's "handling of Hollywood that most allowed this moment to happen," writes Belloni. Read the full piece. (Read more Apple Plus stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X