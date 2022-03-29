'The Flash' Arrested at Karaoke Bar

(Newser) – Ezra Miller, the actor known for portraying The Flash in the DC Extended Universe films and Credence Barebone in the Harry Potter spinoff franchise Fantastic Beasts, is facing disorderly conduct and harassment charges following an arrest in Hawaii. The 29-year-old, who uses they/them pronouns, reportedly acted erratically at a karaoke bar in Honolulu just before midnight Sunday. They became "agitated" as patrons began singing karaoke and at one point grabbed a microphone from a woman who was in the middle of a song, police said, per the Guardian.

Miller later lunged at a male patron who was playing darts, according to police, who also alleged that Miller was "yelling obscenities." "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail," police added. The actor later posted $500 bail. The alleged disturbance came hours after Miller was briefly featured in a movie clip at the Oscars. The Flash entering "speed force" to save his pals at the end of Zack Snyder's Justice League was awarded the "most cheer-worthy moment" as voted by fans, per the Gamer. The actor next appears in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, out April 15, and The Flash, to be released in 2023.