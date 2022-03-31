What Chris Rock Said at His Show in Boston Tonight

(Newser) – Chris Rock took the stage for the first time since Will Smith slapped him in the face on live television at the Academy Awards, and he told a sold-out crowd at Boston's Wilbur theater that he's "still kind of processing what happened," and that while he will eventually address the incident in some way, he's not ready to yet, NBC News reports. He opened by jokingly asking the audience at his stand-up show how their weekend was, hinting at what had happened during his weekend. To the two standing ovations and enthusiastic applause he received, Rock said, "Let me do a show, yo. Y'all are getting me all misty-eyed and (expletive)." WCVB reports that he was "visibly emotional" and "visibly crying" at times.

"I had a whole show before this weekend," he added, and beyond the fact that he hasn't fully processed the Oscars incident, he noted he also didn't have time to change his material. At one point, portions of the crowd could be heard chanting "(Expletive) Will Smith," which Rock did not comment on. All six of his shows at the Wilbur, two of which were held Wednesday night, are sold out, with tickets on the resale market soaring as high as $1,245, the Boston Herald reports. Audience members are asked to place their phones in sealed pouches during the shows; no audio or video recording is allowed. Among the rest of the topics at the show: COVID-19, the Kardashians, the British royal family, his own family, and people who visit Disneyland. (Read more Chris Rock stories.)