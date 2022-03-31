(Newser) – The conservative media outlet Daily Wire is launching an entertainment division for children to counter what it calls a "woke" ideology of Disney. The company—best known for its podcast featuring Ben Shapiro—says in a release that it will spend $100 million over three years to develop DW Kids. The division has been in the works for a while, reports the Washington Post, but Disney's recent public condemnation of legislation known as the "Don't Say Gay" law in Florida has sped up plans. "Americans are tired of giving their money to woke corporations who hate them," said Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing. "They're tired of giving their money to woke media companies who want to indoctrinate their children with radical race and gender theory."

Axios notes that Daily Wire is trying to differentiate itself from other conservative media sites by branching into entertainment, rather than sticking with news analysis. In this case, DW Kids will make both live-action and animated content for its streaming platform as the company tries to beef up its subscriber base. Conservative parents don't just want to "cancel" businesses such as Disney, says Boreing. "They want alternatives. The Daily Wire is giving them those alternatives." Both stories notes that the Daily Wire also recently launched its own line of razors to compete with the Harry's shaving company, after the latter pulled advertising from Daily Wire because of its LGBTQ views.