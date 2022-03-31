(Newser) – The White House has slammed former President Trump's appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to serve up dirt on Hunter Biden, as have others, but a US federal investigation into President Biden's son appears to be forging ahead full steam. Numerous sources say the Justice Department probe into Hunter Biden's business and financial dealings has been ramping up in recent months, with a "flurry of witnesses" offering testimony and more set to come, reports CNN. Per CBS News, the investigation is more wide-ranging than previously believed, with closer looks into whether Hunter Biden or his associates took part in any money laundering or breached tax or foreign lobbying laws.

A source tells CNN that the Hunter Biden case has involved discussions with investigators from the FBI and the IRS' Criminal Investigation agency, as well as with Delaware and DOJ prosecutors. Sources say the probe centers on everything from Hunter Biden's past role on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma to his financial transactions in China—specifically with the CEFC energy company, which congressional Republicans claim is tied to the Chinese government, per CBS. There's also been examination into what CNN calls "the gun incident," which involved Hunter Biden's then-girlfriend throwing a firearm owned by him into a Wilmington, Del., dumpster in 2018. Federal law prohibits drug addicts from buying guns, and Hunter Biden has spoken openly in past interviews about his drug addiction.

In regard to any tax issues Hunter Biden may have faced, he's told associates all of that has been settled, and public records show it does look like he's paid off state tax liens against him in DC. However, investigators are said to now be looking into how he got the money to take care of those tabs. It's not clear if the infamous Hunter Biden laptop—pushed in narratives by former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, and said to contain business documents and "other potentially salacious materials," per CNN—is part of the investigation, which has become a political football of sorts over the past few years. Hunter Biden hasn't been charged with any crimes, and sources say his father isn't being investigated as part of the probe. Hunter Biden has denied he's done anything wrong. See much more here from the Washington Post on his CEFC dealings. (Read more Hunter Biden stories.)