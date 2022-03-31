New Fox Contributor Is Familiar Face

(Newser) – Caitlyn Jenner will appear on Sean Hannity's show Thursday night on Fox News, but she won't be a guest. Instead, Jenner will be making her first appearance in a new role—as a Fox News contributor, reports the Hill. The network has signed the reality TV star, Olympic gold medalist, and former California gubernatorial candidate as a pundit who will appear on various shows offering commentary. Jenner came out as transgender in 2015, notes the Hollywood Reporter, and Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott called her story "an inspiration to us all," in a statement. "She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Deadline notes that the hire comes at a moment when Fox News hosts have been particularly vocal about a hot-button issue in the LGBTQ community. They've been criticizing Disney frequently for the company's opposition to Florida's new "Don't Say Gay" law that prohibits teachers from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation. Jenner has been vocal in her advocacy of trans rights. “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media’s millions of viewers," said Jenner in a statement of her own. She finished with less than 1% of the vote in California's recall election last year, one in which she likened herself to former President Trump, per the Hill. (Read more Caitlyn Jenner stories.)