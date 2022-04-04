Louis CK's Grammy Win Sets Off a Backlash

(Newser) – One of the most notable Grammys doled out Sunday night went to a performer who was not there to collect it in person: Louis CK won for best comedy album five years after a sexual misconduct scandal rocked his career, reports NPR. The win was not part of the televised broadcast, notes People. CK won over other comedians including Chelsea Handler and Lewis Black, and his victory stirred up a lot of criticism on social media from those who say he has no business being back in the spotlight.

"'Cancel culture' seems pretty selective hm?," tweeted Sarah Ann Masse, who the Hollywood Reporter notes is one of the 80-plus women who came forward against Harvey Weinstein. "And thanks so much to our industry for once again telling us that survivors don't matter," added the writer-producer-director.

Other stories (including at the New York Post) round up tweets such as this one that express a similar sentiment: "so much for 'cancel culture' apparently you can just do whatever you want if you're famous."

"I wonder if the careers of the women comedians Louis CK forced to watch him masturbate—who were allegedly threatened by CK’s manager—have recovered from the stigma of coming forward," tweeted Guardian columnist Moira Donegan, per the Hill. "Louis CK’s own career seems to have bounced back very well."

"well, so much for 'cancel culture!'" tweeted Daily Beast entertainment editor Marlow Stern.

Five years ago, multiple women accused the comedian of masturbating in front of them, and Louis CK admitted he did so. He maintained he always had consent but acknowledged that his position of authority in the business made that consent troublesome. The comedian has since joked about the scandal in his comeback performances, including on his Grammy-winning album. CK has not yet commented publicly about his win, notes NBC News. (Check out the night's other winners.)