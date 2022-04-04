Here Are the Healthiest Cities in America

(Newser) – The pandemic made many reassess the importance of staying fit, so WalletHub looked at more than 180 of the most populated US cities to see which are helping residents live their best wellness lives in four main categories: health care (including such factors as cost of basic medicine, quality of public hospital systems, and doctors, dentists, and mental health counselors per capita); food, which includes each city's share of obese residents, as well as dietitians and nutritionists per capita; fitness (ie, share of adults who take part in physical activity, fitness centers per capita); and green space, which looks at such things as the quality of a city's parks and its hiking trails per capita. Not surprisingly, the always health-conscious San Francisco topped WalletHub's list, while Brownsville, Texas, could use some improvements. Here, the rest of the 10 healthiest and least healthy US cities:

Healthiest Cities

San Francisco (No. 1 in "Food" and "Green Space" categories) Seattle San Diego Portland, Ore. Salt Lake City Honolulu Austin, Texas Denver South Burlington, Vt. Washington, DC