'Aggressive' Fox Captured on Capitol Grounds

(Newser) – An aggressive fox that had apparently been attacking people on the grounds of the Capitol is now in custody, police say. Capitol Police said Tuesday that they had received reports of "individuals being attacked or bitten by a fox" and there are "possibly several fox dens on Capitol Grounds," per the Hill. "We have received several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the US Capitol," Capitol Police tweeted Tuesday. "For your safety, please do not approach any foxes." Hours later, they had an update: "Captured," the force said, sharing photos of a fox being taken away in a cage.

Capitol Police said at least six people have been bitten or nipped in recent days, though it's not clear whether more than one fox was responsible. Authorities said the captured fox had a den in a bed of mulch near the Dirksen Building and animal control officers are searching for more dens, reports Fox 5. Democratic Rep. Ami Bera tells the Washington Post that a fox nipped the back of his leg on Capitol grounds around 5pm Monday. He says the bite apparently didn't break the skin, but doctors recommended a series of shots just in case. "Yesterday was probably my most unusual day on the Hill in 10 years," he says. (In February, a "nervous" chicken was captured at a Pentagon checkpoint.)