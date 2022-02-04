 
X

'Nervous' Chicken Caught at Pentagon Checkpoint

It's been named 'Henny Penny'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 4, 2022 6:36 AM CST
'Nervous' Chicken Caught at Pentagon Checkpoint
In this photo provided by the Animal Welfare League of Arlington is a wandering chicken that was caught sneaking around a security area at the Pentagon.   (Animal Welfare League of Arlington via AP)

(Newser) – A mysterious intruder was found at a Department of Defense security checkpoint earlier this week—and fowl play is suspected. "Apparently, the answer to 'why did the chicken cross the road' is to get to the Pentagon," an animal welfare group tweeted after the bird was spotted near the building. The chicken was "was caught sneaking around the security area at the Pentagon," the Animal Welfare League of Arlington said. It was taken into custody by a league employee. "For actual security reasons we are not allowed to disclose the exact location," league spokeswoman Chelsea Jones tells the Washington Post.

story continues below

It's not clear where the chicken, believed to be a Rhode Island red, came from. Jones describes the bird as "beautiful" and "nervous." She says the chicken has been adopted by a league member who has a small farm in Virginia. After the bird was found Monday, the league asked people online to suggest names, reports the Guardian. Suggestions included Colonel Sanderson, Henrietta Kissinger, and Chick Cheney, but the league eventually settled on Henny Penny, after the folk tale character who thought the sky was falling. (Read more Pentagon stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X