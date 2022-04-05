Teen Arrested After Homework Found in Getaway Car

High school student faces murder charge in home-invasion robbery
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 5, 2022 5:01 PM CDT
Cops: Robbery Suspect Left Homework in Getaway Car
Police say Oliver was arrested at a high school days after the crime.   (Getty Images/Ajax9)

(Newser) – An 18-year-old man arrested in a home-invasion robbery in which a Las Vegas woman was killed left his high school homework in the getaway car, police said. Math homework bearing Kamari Oliver's name was found in a backpack in the vehicle after the victim's boyfriend saw several robbers leaving the home and rammed their vehicle with his own into a nearby wall on March 25, according to a newly released police report. The getaway car's occupants ran from the scene and Oliver was arrested March 28 after he arrived at a high school, police said, per the AP.

The school's name was redacted from the report and Clark County School District officials have declined to provide information about Oliver , the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. The police report said officers also found $5,000 in the getaway car and that the boyfriend of the slain woman, Natalie Manduley, 24, was known for selling high-end jewelry on Instagram. Manduley was killed in a shootout with the robbers, police said. According to court records, charges include Oliver include murder, robbery, kidnapping, and home invasion while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon.

