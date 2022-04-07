Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Jimmy Kimmel to Police

(Newser) – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did not take kindly to Jimmy Kimmel's suggestion that Will Smith could deal with the "Klan mom." In a Wednesday tweet, the congresswoman said she had referred the late-night host to Capitol Police for "this threat of violence against me." Kimmel had dedicated part of his Tuesday monologue to Greene, who'd described Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Mitt Romney of Utah as "pro-pedophile" for their support of Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court, per Deadline. Jackson denies Republican claims that she is lenient toward child pornographers.

"Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?" Kimmel joked after reading Greene's tweet on Jimmy Kimmel Live, seemingly referring to the moment Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at last month's Oscars. Greene tweeted out the clip on Wednesday, adding she had reported the host to Capitol Police. Capitol Police "recently sought to bolster its response to violent threats against lawmakers" following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, per Insider. However, it's unclear if officers will consider Kimmel's statement as a legitimate threat. The agency tells Rolling Stone that it "cannot confirm or discuss any potential investigations."

The outlet suggests Greene is guilty of hypocrisy, given that she "has repeatedly brushed off and at times defended the violence at the Capitol last Jan. 6." A rep for Greene's office tells Insider that it "takes all threats of violence towards the Congresswoman very seriously" and Kimmel's call "for violence to be committed against Congresswoman Greene … will not be tolerated." Kimmel responded in a Wednesday tweet: "Officer? I would like to report a joke." (Jackson is poised to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court despite Greene's objections.)