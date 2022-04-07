Kenan Thompson, Wife Splitting

(Newser) – A relatively long-running marriage by entertainment-biz standards is coming to an end. TMZ reports that Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline are divorcing after 11 years. The outlet says the 43-year-old Thompson and 33-year-old Evangeline have been separated for a year and have been amicably co-parenting their two young girls. Evangeline is not in the industry, instead working as an interior designer. They dated four years before marrying in 2011, notes People.

In addition to his SNL duties—he joined in 2003 and is the longest-serving cast member, notes Page Six—Thompson has been working on an NBC sitcom called Kenan. The premise? A widowed father raising two girls. Last year, Thompson joked to Jimmy Fallon that Evangeline "didn't love" the story line, per People. "She was like, 'Oh, so I'm dead?' But, I mean, she was just giving me a hard time," Thompson said. "But I was like, 'Yeah ... it's not you, you know what I mean? It's a show. It's a different thing.'"