Dow Saw Quite the Swing on Thursday

(Newser) – The stock market ended a two-day slide on Thursday, but it took some doing. The Dow rose 87 points to 34,583, the S&P 500 rose 19 points to 4,500, and the Nasdaq rose 8 points to 13,897. As CNBC notes, the rise into positive territory came after the markets were in the red earlier—the Dow had been down more than 300 points in the session. Big names in tech were among those that rallied from morning losses and ended up with gains, including Alphabet, Tesla, and Meta. The swings came as investors continued to digest possible Federal Reserve moves in regard to inflation, as well as the Ukraine war, notes the Wall Street Journal.

“The moves are not surprising,” Timothy Lesk of Mariner Wealth Advisors tells CNBC. “You have a marketplace that is trying to get its head around what valuations should be in a higher interest rate environment. Every piece of economic news that comes out changes that forward expectation at the margin and the market needs to figure that out.” (Read more stock market stories.)