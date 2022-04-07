Britney Spears: No, I Won't Pay My Mom $600K

(Newser) – The conservatorship may be over, but not the legal fights within the Spears family. Britney Spears has asked a judge to deny her mother's demand of $600,000, reports NBC News. Lynne Spears says she racked up that amount in legal bills fighting for her daughter's freedom, and thus the singer should cover the fees. In court documents, the 66-year-old credits her "relentless advocacy" on behalf of Britney, starting in 2019, with playing a pivotal role in getting the conservatorship removed, per Page Six. “Because [Britney] asked her mother to make those efforts, and because the efforts made were very successful, [Lynne] believes that equities run in favor of [Britney’s] estate or trust compensating for those efforts,” say Lynne's attorneys in a court filing.

But Britney's team countered that the entertainer already has put her mother up in a $1.7 million home in Louisiana. “The fees and costs at issue cannot be hoisted onto Britney Spears, who already has paid many millions for court-appointed counsel, counsel for the conservator of the estate, counsel for the conservator of the person, and others, all while very generously providing a beautiful home for her mother and paying for all associated expenses," wrote Matthew Rosengart, the entertainer's attorney. Jezebel notes that Britney slammed her mother in a since-deleted social media post in November, when this particular legal fight began: “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago, but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea,” she wrote. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)