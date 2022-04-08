Will Musk Try to Get Trump Back on Twitter?

(Newser) – The big news out of Silicon Valley this week is that Elon Musk grabbed a 9% stake in Twitter and is joining the board. The group that appears to be most nervous about these developments? Current Twitter employees, reports the Washington Post. After a host of concerns were raised internally about what Muskian changes might be on the horizon, chief executive Parag Agrawal told employees that Musk himself will answer questions in a town-hall-style forum known as an Ask Me Anything session. No word yet on when it will take place.

The Post has examples of concerns raised on employee Slack channels, including, "Quick question: If an employee tweeted some of the things Elon tweets, they’d likely be the subject" of a Human Resources investigation. "Are board members held to the same standard?" Another said he previously worked at Tesla and spoke of "awful changes in company culture" when Musk took over as CEO. As the Wall Street Journal notes, Musk will be only one of 12 members of Twitter's board, though the analysis may not ease the fears of those who worry he will have an outsize role.

It's true that a single board member cannot dictate changes at a company, but the Journal piece notes that a particularly vocal, influential board member can still shake things up quite a bit. Much depends on the particular circumstances. Already, Musk's place on the board has raised a question: Will he try to get the ban on Donald Trump overturned? Trump supporters such as Rep. Lauren Boebert already are calling for it, notes the New York Post. At the Washington Post, however, Will Oremus writes that it's unlikely. "Overturning the policy would require him to win over Agrawal, who has indicated his support for the ban, or persuade his fellow board members to oust Agrawal," writes Oremus. "Neither seems particularly likely at this juncture." (Read more Elon Musk stories.)