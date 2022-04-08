American Airlines' New Connecting Flights Are Buses

(Newser) – American Airlines passengers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey may find themselves on an unusual connecting "flight"—one that makes use of a bus instead of a plane. Airline Weekly reports that the airline has hired the Landline bus company to ferry passengers between Philadelphia International Airport and smaller airports: one near Allentown, Pennsylvania, and one in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The buses tooling down the highway will have the American logo and will be sold as "flights" to those onboard. The move comes amid a national pilot shortage and rising fuel prices that make even short flights expensive, notes Axios.

Both companies say bus trips make more sense for relatively short hauls—the Allentown airport is 73 miles away from Philly, and the Atlantic City airport is 56 miles away. The move "solves a tricky dilemma for American Airlines in regions where airports are densely grouped," per the Dallas Morning News. And yes, bus passengers will still earn loyalty miles for the trips, which will begin in June. Landline has similar deals with United Airlines in Denver and Sun Country Airlines in Minnesota and Wisconsin, per the AP. (Read more air travel stories.)