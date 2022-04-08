American Airlines' New Connecting Flights Are Buses

Airline is adding road routes between airports in Pennsylvania and New Jersey
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 8, 2022 9:40 AM CDT
Dear Flier: Your Connecting Flight Is Actually a Bus
The American Airlines logo on top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas.   (AP Photo/ Michael Ainsworth, File)

(Newser) – American Airlines passengers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey may find themselves on an unusual connecting "flight"—one that makes use of a bus instead of a plane. Airline Weekly reports that the airline has hired the Landline bus company to ferry passengers between Philadelphia International Airport and smaller airports: one near Allentown, Pennsylvania, and one in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The buses tooling down the highway will have the American logo and will be sold as "flights" to those onboard. The move comes amid a national pilot shortage and rising fuel prices that make even short flights expensive, notes Axios.

Both companies say bus trips make more sense for relatively short hauls—the Allentown airport is 73 miles away from Philly, and the Atlantic City airport is 56 miles away. The move "solves a tricky dilemma for American Airlines in regions where airports are densely grouped," per the Dallas Morning News. And yes, bus passengers will still earn loyalty miles for the trips, which will begin in June. Landline has similar deals with United Airlines in Denver and Sun Country Airlines in Minnesota and Wisconsin, per the AP. (Read more air travel stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X