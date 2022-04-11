Sam Elliott Apologizes for Power of the Dog Comments

(Newser) –

More than a month after a WTF podcast in which he referred to it as a "piece of s---" full of homosexual allusions and cowboys "running around in chaps and no shirts," actor Sam Elliott has apologized to the director and cast of Power of the Dog. Per Deadline, Elliott would also like everyone to know that "I told the WTF podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologize to the cast ... brilliant actors all. I can only say that I’m sorry and I am. I am." It marked his first public comments on the situation.

Despite any praise he might have given the Australian director, Elliott also took a personal swing at her in the March 1 WTF podcast, asking "What the f--- does that woman from down there know about the American West?" Campion, who won a Best Director Oscar for the effort, did not take kindly to it, telling Deadline shortly afterward, "I think it's really unfortunate and sad for him because he's really hit the trifecta of misogyny and xenophobia and homophobia. Plus, he's not a cowboy, he's an actor."

Elliott insisted during a Deadline TV event on Sunday that he feels genuinely terrible, noting that "the gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. I'm sorry I hurt any of those friends ... and anyone else by the words that I used." Faith Hill, Elliott's costar on Paramount's 1883 series, stepped to his defense at the event, praising his "amazing character" and the way he always goes "out of his way to apologize to anyone who he thought he's offended." Per Rotten Tomatoes, both Power of the Dog and 1883 get high marks from critics and audiences alike. (Read more Sam Elliott stories.)