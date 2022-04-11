At Masters, Scheffler Does What Only One Man Has Done

(Newser) – That new No. 1 ranking for Scottie Scheffler looks even better in a Masters green jacket. Two months after Scheffler finally broke through for his first PGA Tour victory, he capped off a most incredible 56-day stretch by making his fourth win the biggest of them all, the Masters by three shots over Rory McIlroy for his first major. Even as a junior, he was wearing long pants in stifling Texas heat because he wanted to look the part of a tour pro he always wanted to be. Winning the Masters was beyond his hopes. "I never made it this far. It was just a dream of being here and competing," Scheffler said in Butler Cabin, moments before Hideki Matsuyama helped him into the green jacket. "I can't put into words what it means that I'll be able to come back here for a lifetime."

The only stumble came at the end when Scheffler needed four putts from 40 feet before he could claim his first major, and that only mattered in the record book. He closed with a 1-under 71 for a three-shot victory over McIlroy, who holed out from the bunker on the final hole for a record-tying final round of 64. McIlroy could only hope that Sunday pressure at Augusta National might get to Scheffler. No chance. Not on Sunday. Not the last four days. Not the last two months. McIlroy was the runner-up. Cameron Smith closed with a 73 and tied for third with Shane Lowry, who birdied the 18th for a 69.

Scheffler joined Ian Woosnam in 1991 as the only players to win a major—the Masters in both cases—in their debut at No. 1 in the world, reports the AP. Everyone should have seen this coming. He won the Phoenix Open in a playoff on Super Bowl Sunday. He followed that with a comeback win at Bay Hill to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He rose to No. 1 in the world by winning the Match Play two weeks ago in Texas. And now this. Scheffler, who finished at 10-under 278, won $2.7 million from the $15 million prize fund. That brings his total to $8,872,200 over his last six starts. (The AP has many more details here.)