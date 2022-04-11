Miley Cyrus' Parents Seek Divorce for a Third Time

(Newser) – The achy, breaky relationship between Miley Cyrus' parents may have reached the end of the road. Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus for a second time, citing "irreconcilable differences," People reports. But they have reconciled their differences in the past: In 2010, Billy Ray filed for divorce but halted proceedings a few months later. In 2013, it was Tish who did the filing, only to call it off the following month after they started going to couples counselling.

Billy Ray, 60, and Tish, 54, have been married for more than 28 years but they haven't lived together for more than two years, according to the divorce petition filed in Tennessee last week. They have a total of five children together, including 29-year-old Miley. The youngest is 22-year-old daughter Noah. TMZ notes that Billy Ray and Tish got married in their living room in Franklin, Tennessee, in 1993. Miley Cyrus married Liam Hemsworth in the same spot in 2018. Their divorce was finalized 13 months later. (Read more Billy Ray Cyrus stories.)