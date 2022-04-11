Biden Sticker on Gas Pump Leads to Man's Arrest

(Newser) – With gas prices still near record highs after a surge earlier this year, stickers blaming President Biden have become a common sight at gas pumps across the country—but one Pennsylvania man ended up in the back of a squad car after getting caught in the act. Thomas Richard Glazewski, 54, was arrested after clashing with officers who were called when he allegedly placed stickers on the pumps at a convenience store in Lancaster, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Video posted on Facebook by bystander Aaron Philips shows Glazewski swearing at officers as they struggle to force him into the back of a police car.

"This guy stuck stickers on a gas pump, got yelled at by a clerk for doing so and went crazy afterwards," Philips said. Glazewski has been charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief, reports Lancaster Online. Police said Glazewski, who is due in court on April 26, was treated for self-inflicted injuries he sustained in the back of the police vehicle. A convenience store worker told officers that the stickers, which featured an image of Biden and the words "I did that," had been sprayed with a coating that made them difficult to remove. (Read more gas prices stories.)