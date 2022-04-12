McCarthy Cautions Republicans About Trying to Impeach Biden

(Newser) – If Republicans win control of the House in this year's midterm elections, GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has plans. His members will concentrate on "holding this administration accountable," he told Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business on Sunday. But McCarthy cautioned Republicans against a politically motivated impeachment of President Biden, the Hill reports. "One thing we learned that the Democrats did is they—they used impeachment for political reason," he said.

If he becomes speaker of the House, McCarthy has promised his party will investigate President Biden's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, border issues, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and other matters. Several Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Biden, but Democrats—who led the impeachment of former President Donald Trump twice—control the House. McCarthy didn't completely rule out impeachment, per the Hill. "At any time, if someone breaks the law and the ramification becomes impeachment, we would move towards that," he said. "But we're not going to use it for political purposes." (Read more impeachment stories.)