Russia Sanctions 398 House Members

(Newser) – Russia slapped sanctions on 398 House lawmakers Wednesday, drawing reactions ranging from defiance to amusement. Russia released a list of hundreds of lawmakers from both parties, saying they would face "mirror" sanctions in retaliation for US sanctions placed on hundreds of Russian lawmakers last month, the Hill reports. "These individuals, including the leadership and committee chairmen of the lower house of the US Congress, are placed on the Russian ‘stop list’ on a permanent basis," a Kremlin statement said.

The lawmakers will be barred from visiting Russia, but they don't seem be losing sleep over it. "Well there goes my Spring Break plans!" Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle joked in a tweet. Republican Rep. John Curtis tweeted: "It's an honor to be on this list! Congress will continue to support Ukraine and its people." Other House members, including committee leaders, had already been sanctioned. Now, "all members of the US Congress have been blacklisted on the basis of reciprocity," said the Kremlin, which also sanction 87 Canadian senators. (An earlier round of sanctions included Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton.)