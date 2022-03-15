Putin Sanctions 12 Americans, Including Hunter Biden

(Newser) – Russia's invasion of Ukraine has brought it the unwanted distinction of being the most sanctioned nation in the world, notes Axios. On Tuesday, Moscow showed it can dole them out, too: It penalized President Biden and 11 others in his orbit. The list of 12 includes some names that might not be expected, including Hillary Clinton, Biden's son Hunter (whose business ties to Ukraine were controversial), and White House press chief Jen Psaki, per CNN. Here is the full list, via CBS News:

President Biden

Hillary Clinton

Hunter Biden

Press secretary Jen Psaki

Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley

National security adviser Jake Sullivan

CIA Director Bill Burns

Deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh

Samantha Power, director of the United States Agency for International Development

Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo

Export-Import Bank Chairman Reta Jo Lewis

Russia has also hit back at Canada in response to sanctions, the National Post reports. Hundreds of names have been added the list of Canadians banned from Russia, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and almost every other member of Canada's Parliament. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)