Biden's 'Rock Bottom' Poll Numbers Get Worse

(Newser) – In February, a poll conducted just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed "rock-bottom" numbers for President Biden, pollsters said. Turns out there was room for them to fall further. According to a new Quinnipiac poll, the president's approval rating is now at just 33%, with a disapproval rating of 54% and 13% undecided. At the same point in Donald Trump's presidency, a Quinnipiac poll found a disapproval rating of 52% and an approval rating of 41%. The poll found that support for Biden has crumbled among younger voters and Hispanic voters, Mediaite reports. Only 26% of the latter group approved of Biden's job performance, compared to 31% of white voters and 63% of Black voters.

The numbers were slightly higher when it came to Biden's handling of the US response to the war, with 39% of Americans giving him a favorable rating. The Quinnipiac poll found that 74% of Americans think the worst of the war is yet to come—and 82% think Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. The Quinnipiac poll was conducted from April 7 to April 11. Gallup released aggregated poll data Thursday showing a similar decline in Biden's approval ratings from September 2021 to March 2022. Gallup says support for Biden has dropped sharply among Generation X, millennial, and Generation Z voters, with a smaller decline among baby boomers and no change at all among "traditionalists" born before 1946.

Approval for Biden among non-Hispanic Black adults is down 20 percentage points and down 21 points among Generation X voters. Gallup put support for Biden among Hispanic voters at 52%, much higher than the Quinnipiac poll but still down 21 points from the early months of his presidency. Gallup says the drop is most pronounced among those subgroups largely because they "started out at much higher levels of approval than other subgroups." CNN notes that with voters more concerned about the economy than foreign policy, the polls suggest Democrats will suffer heavy losses in this year's midterm election. There were big shifts in the House toward Republicans in the 1996 and 2010 midterms, when Bill Clinton and Barack Obama had higher approval ratings than Biden currently does.