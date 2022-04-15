Cops: Pie in the Face Prank Is Criminal

Greenville, SC, police search for suspect ID'd through his YouTube videos
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 15, 2022 10:42 AM CDT
Cops Pursue Guy Hitting People With Whipped Cream
Police identified the suspect as Eugene Moore-Gerald of Greenville, wanted on charges of third-degree assault and battery.   (Greenville Police Department)

(Newser) – South Carolina police are looking for a suspect in a series of whipped cream assaults, who was identified from his own YouTube channel. Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald of Greenville, also identified through CCTV footage, is wanted on charges of third-degree assault and battery, according to Greenville police. Sgt. Johnathan Bragg says Moore-Gerald is implicated in several incidents Wednesday in which an assailant hit bystanders in the face with a plate of whipped cream, per WYFF. Bragg says one woman was pushing her child in a stroller on a sidewalk in the downtown area when she was targeted around 2:30pm. Police shared a photo of the 22-year-old suspect, holding a plate of whipped cream, taken from CCTV footage.

Videos posted in the last two days to Moore-Gerald's "Savage_dre" YouTube channel show him hitting people in the face with a whipped cream pie while wearing the same clothing as in the CCTV footage. "Any person's a suspect," says a man behind the camera in one of the "prank" videos, as Moore-Gerald walks around looking for his first target in what he calls a "social experiment." He eventually walks up behind a person, puts the plate in their face, then runs away. In another video, he throws a plate in the face of a woman as he passes her on a sidewalk. At one point he claims he's doing the act for his viewers; his account has 85 subscribers. Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville police or Crime Stoppers, per WSPA. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

