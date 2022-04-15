Ukraine Gives Finger to Russia via Stamp

(Newser) – There's now an obscene gesture featured on Ukrainian postage stamps in honor of a key moment of defiance amid Russia's invasion. Some 1 million of the stamps have been introduced into circulation, according to a Tuesday announcement from Ukrainian postal service Ukrposhta, per the Jerusalem Post. On Instagram, President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen posing with a book of the stamps, which feature an illustration of a Ukrainian soldier raising his middle finger to a Russian ship. It's "a symbol of the steadfastness of Ukrainian defenders," Zelensky wrote in a Wednesday post. Ukrainians were lining up outside a Kyiv post office "in hope of snatching up the special stamp," per the Washington Post.

Marine Roman Grybov uttered some variation of the phrase "Russian warship, f--- you," in response to demands of surrender from Russians aboard the Black Sea flagship Moskva while stationed on Snake Island back in February. Despite early reports indicating 13 Ukrainian defenders were killed, all survived. Grybov was even present at Tuesday's ceremony following his release from Russian captivity on March 28, per the Jerusalem Post. "In this postal way we once again remind the invaders that they should immediately get off our land and follow their ship," said Ukrposhta General Director Igor Smelyansky. Ukraine claims one of its missiles sunk the Moskva, which went down off the coast of Odessa on Thursday. CNN calls it the "biggest wartime loss of a naval ship in 40 years."