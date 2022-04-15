Congratulations, Scrat

(Newser) – Scrat finally got his acorn. If that sentence doesn't make sense, you maybe haven't seen any of the animated Ice Age films over the last 20 years. Scrat is the squirrel who emerged as a mascot of sorts for the franchise, thanks to short clips that showed him trying and failing to get his acorn, over and over and over, per Vulture. Now, creator Blue Sky Studios—which has been shut down by Disney in the wake of its Fox acquisition—has just put out its final, fitting video, one in which Scrat, at long last, gets to munch on his acorn, reports Collider. Watch it here. "It's a happy and sad video, and might be a metaphor for Blue Sky itself as a studio," per GameSpot. (Read more Ice Age stories.)